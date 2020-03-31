College credit courses for high schoolers on track despite bumpy school year

Adam Doyle knew that Advanced Placement chemistry would be one of the hardest classes he's ever taken.

He didn't know how quickly it would change.

Courses where students can earn college credit have been just one piece of a sweeping shift to remote learning made by Montana educators. But they're unique in that teachers and students aren't just meeting requirements of their schools.

Students like Doyle, a junior at West High, will still get a chance to earn college credits. Earning credits through AP courses requires a certain score on a year-end test for students: a three out of five for many universities, or a higher score for some.

The company that operates the program announced that students will be able to take an abbreviated test at home, and that colleges should still accept scores like other years.

“At least they are letting us take the test,” Doyle said. But the uncertain environment still bothers him.

“I do worry that colleges are going to look out and be like … they had cheat sheets, they had their friends on the other line, it’s not worth it,” he said.