College credit courses for high schoolers on track despite bumpy school year

Adam Doyle knew that Advanced Placement chemistry would be one of the hardest classes he's ever taken.
He didn't know how quickly it would change.
Courses where students can earn college credit have been just one piece of a sweeping shift to remote learning made by Montana educators. But they're unique in that teachers and students aren't just meeting requirements of their schools.
Students like Doyle, a junior at West High, will still get a chance to earn college credits. Earning credits through AP courses requires a certain score on a year-end test for students: a three out of five for many universities, or a higher score for some.
The company that operates the program announced that students will be able to take an abbreviated test at home, and that colleges should still accept scores like other years.
“At least they are letting us take the test,” Doyle said. But the uncertain environment still bothers him.
“I do worry that colleges are going to look out and be like … they had cheat sheets, they had their friends on the other line, it’s not worth it,” he said.
Doyle still plans to take the test, as do friends he's talked to. Teacher Kari Field, who teaches two sections of AP chemistry, feels like students had already covered much of the content that would have been on a full-scale test, much less an abbreviated version. The classes were shifting into a long-term review.
But she understands the concern.
“Kids are a little anxious about it,” she said. “Some of them are feeling worried that colleges and universities won’t accept the AP credits under these circumstances.”
She feels like her class was relatively well-prepared for the pivot to online learning; many resources were already online, and kids in AP courses are typically motivated learners.
But there are gaps from real life. For example, when students have a question, the Q-and-A process gets broken down into a micro level for each student, instead of classroom-wide communication. There's a cascade of one-on-one emails for Field to field, and students don't get the immediate reassurance that they aren't the only one with questions.
Dual enrollment
AP credits are popular for their sweeping acceptance across the county. But the Montana University System offers their own option with concurrent enrollment — courses that are taught by high school teachers with extra training at high schools and are endorsed by colleges.
There's no all-or-nothing test; a passing grade for the semester earns credits.
Wendy Tyree teaches a college writing course at Skyview High that's associated with Montana State University Billings. She applauded the school's handling of the abrupt remote switch; MSUB and other Montana colleges have advised concurrent enrollment teachers to keep working through their high schools' plan, not the university system.
“As much as we try to keep things consistent, each of our classrooms at each of our schools is a little bit different, so it’s good to know MSUB’s support is there,” Tyree said, citing "amazing communication" and "complete transparency" from the school's dual enrollment director.
University system spokeswoman Karen Ogden said that “we have great confidence in our K-12 partners," and that students shouldn't have to worry about the remote-learning shift derailing their chance to earn college credits.
Like Field's AP course, many of Tyree's students are motivated and capable of working well with online platforms. But the timing for seniors wasn't good, especially for those involved in activities linked to the state basketball tournament that butted up against school closures.
“A ton of students were absent,” in the days before school was called off, she said. “A lot of students were gone for a couple days, and haven’t been able to come back ... I think they’re still just a little bit in shock.”
“This impacts next year, this impacts where you’re going to college... I think the seniors are doing their best to just navigate that.”
Teachers like Tyree and her colleague, Bridgett Paddock, have been trying to help seniors navigate that along with their coursework.
“They don’t know if they’re going to have graduation, they don’t know what any of that’s going to look like with these big milestone moments," said Paddock, who teaches both AP and concurrent enrollment courses.
There are still digital check-ins like video office hours. But gone are in-person interactions and small social cues to pick up on.
“We’ve gone from an hour a day, five days a week, where you talk through things,” Paddock said.
Some students have taken on increased responsibilities, caring for children and continuing to work jobs in industries tabbed as essential, from fast food to grocery stores.
Amid that increased stress, the year-end test for Paddock's AP course, English Composition and Literature, has been reduced to a single, high-stakes essay on an already high-stakes exam.
Tyree has found it helpful to try to keep the dramatic shifts to everyday life caused by the new coronavirus in perspective.
“It’s not just Skyview High School," she said. "It’s Montana, it’s the nation, it’s the world.”
