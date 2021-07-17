Colorado teen killed in Big Horn County crash

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured in a single-car crash on Interstate 90 near Hardin on Thursday afternoon.

The two teens from Greeley, Colorado, were in a 1995 Saturn station wagon headed west on I-90 when the car drifted off the road and into the median, according to a statement issued by Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Hankins.

The driver overcorrected, and car began to "rotate clockwise sliding broadside," Hankins wrote. It then rolled multiple times.

The man was taken to Big Horn County Hospital with unknown injuries. The woman was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, where she died.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt, and it is still unclear which person was driving, Hankins wrote. Drugs are suspected in the crash, and the roads were clear at the time.

