The 2023 Big Sky Balloon Rally (formerly the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous) will take place at Amend Park in Billings, July 20-23. The free family event is the largest hot air balloon event in Montana, drawing regional, national, and international balloon pilots annually. Weather permitting, balloons will launch each morning starting at 6 a.m. and fill the sky across Billings. More than two dozen balloons are expected to fly this year. The Field Festival will kick off Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. Food trucks, face painting, live music by the Fake News band, kids activities will take place. Weather permitting, a balloon glow will take place at dusk Saturday night.