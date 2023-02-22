Colstrip Power Plant operator Talen Energy is dispelling any notion that toxic coal ash from the generator can be put to good use practically.

In a report posted by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Talen lays out several challenges for repurposing coal ash at the southeast Montana power plant, where there are 8 million tons of toxic ash churned out by the generator’s two oldest units over more than 40 years.

The report comes as the Montana Legislature approaches the deadline for introducing general bills. Republican legislators and a member of the utility regulating Montana Public Service Commission had earlier demanded the ash be repurposed.

In the end, Talen concluded that repurposing the ash didn’t make financial sense, but not for a lack of trying.

“Talen remains open to and interested in exploring beneficial use options, however, despite significant efforts to explore options, and engage with a reputable, experienced industry partner, efforts have not yet identified an opportunity for beneficial use at Colstrip that can be viable at this time,” Talen concluded. “While future advancements may lead to a viable option, given the extensive work that needs to be completed to execute closure plans at Colstrip, the window of time for identifying a viable method continues to shrink.”

There’s been no shortage of interest in repurposing coal ash from the wet storage ponds for Colstrip Units 1 and 2, shuttered three years ago after being deemed uneconomical by owners Talen and Puget Sound Energy. Talen lists no fewer than 16 parties that have studied Colstrip ash for science or potential profit.

The coal ash ponds at Colstrip are on the EPA list of 160 contaminated ponds for which it wants to see closure plans. The pond complex for all four power plant units spans 800 acres and includes nine waste ponds. Leakage at the complex is estimated to be roughly 200 million gallons of contaminated water a year. A day’s leakage is roughly the equivalent of an Olympic swimming pool contaminated with boron, sulfates, selenium and heavy metals — chemicals that can cause kidney, brain and testicle damage.

The Unit 1 and 2 ponds aren’t lined with any material intended to prevent ground water contamination. DEQ has decided the best way to clean up the ponds is to completely remove the ash and put it in dry storage, as a way to separate the ash from groundwater. The cleanup cost is expected to be somewhere between $200 million and $700 million.

The coal ash contractor that receives the most political attention in RamRock, whose CEO David White first emerged in 2020 with Public Service Commissioner Tony O’Donnell and then-state Rep. Rodney Garcia. The two politicians asked the public to get behind White’s plant to blend Colstrip ash into concrete for construction. The ash presented a 40-year supply.

Talen concludes that the Colstrip ash doesn’t have the chemical characteristics for cement, but its still looking at techniques.

Late last year, RamRock supporters including state legislators and Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci confronted DEQ about not doing more to make coal ash a construction material.

“What we did about three months ago, and when I say we, I mean Derek Skees, Daniel Zolnikov and myself. We’re at the Republican Party platform convention discussing if we could make money getting rid of coal ash instead of burying it in Montana,” Pinocci told DEQ officials. “How could we make this a goal within the Republican Party? So we actually changed the language in the Republican Party platform to reflect getting coal ash put into fly ash, shipping it out in concrete under economic development.”

Skees is a former Republican representative for Kalispell. Zolnikov is a state senator from Billings Heights.

There is no mention of coal ash in the Montana GOP platform published online, but Pinocci’s suggestion that Legislators were interested was bolstered by lawmakers like Jerry Schillinger, a Circle Republican, who also pressed DEQ on why more wasn’t being done to help RamRock.

Former Rep. Ed Hill, a Havre Republican, read a letter of support into the record from Republican Ed Butcher, who represents Lewistown.

The EPA through research of using coal ash in wallboard and cement has concluded that ash encapsulated in those products offers some potential to power plant owners. However the dust created by these products poses a risk to construction workers, according to Physicians for Responsibility.