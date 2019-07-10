The Columbus farmers market will open for its 14th season on July 18. The farmers market will take place at Railroad Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 19.
The event draws many craft, food, fresh vegetable and various other vendors. The only weekly farmers market in Stillwater County, it has become popular and is strongly supported by the community, according to a press release from organizers.
The country duo The Montana Guys will provide live entertainment at the first and last markets of the season. Food trucks, demonstrations and other activities will be on site throughout the season.
For more information, including details on booth space, contact Andy Gladney at 406-322-8648.