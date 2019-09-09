Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who drew more than 8,000 fans to MetraPark during the 2016 MontanaFair, returns to Billings Oct. 26.
The comedian, better known as Fluffy, will perform at 8 p.m. in the First Interstate Arena. Tickets range from $39.50 to $95, MetraPark announced Monday.
Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world, according to a MetraPark press release.
He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 412,000,000 views and has over 15 million fans across social media. In 2018, Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.
You have free articles remaining.
The comedian has also had the honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia. Iglesias is on his world tour, Beyond The Fluffy.
During his 2016 family-friendly visit, Iglesias drew a standing ovation before he even uttered a word.
All Fluffy had to do Saturday night was shuffle onto the Rimrock Auto Arena stage in his signature Hawaiian shirt and the crowd of more than 8…