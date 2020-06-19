Comedy show returns to Billings' Loft, will give away bikes

Joining Palmer for the show will be his friend Gary Busby, who along with being a part of the weekly Projectile Comedy improv show, has been performing standup comedy for a little more than two years.

“The world’s slowly opening back up, and not everyone has had the pleasure of working. Normally, my shows are $5 anyway, so it’s not a huge difference in holding it for free. I still just wanted to do something to say, ‘We’re back,’” said Busby.

Busby wrote in a Facebook post that the inspiration for supplying any kid who needs one with a free bike stemmed from his own getting stolen while growing up in Sheridan, Wyoming. For every bike Busby provides, both The Loft management and an anonymous business have agreed to match it.

“Nobody has reached out to me for a bike yet. Surprisingly, people are bashful," he said. " … I grew up kind of poor and I know that a bike is a real luxury. I want people to know that they don’t have to be bashful. I’m not looking for publicity, so if families want to stay anonymous, they certainly can."

They have three bikes to give away at this show, and hope to arrange for more in the future.