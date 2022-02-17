Commissioners find common ground on MetraPark management question

A fraught, jaw-clenching discussion on Thursday about motives and responsibilities regarding future MetraPark management options ended with Yellowstone County commissioners potentially agreeing to a path forward.

The discussion followed a recently completed organizational review of MetraPark systems and management that found several areas in which the event venue could make improvements.

But the discussion was also spurred by questions Commissioner John Ostlund has repeatedly asked his two fellow commissioners, questions Ostlund read into the record during Tuesday's commissioner meeting.

The questions, in part, were a response to a guest opinion Commissioner Denis Pitman published in the Billings Gazette earlier this month. Ostlund had earlier published his own opinion piece asking many of his questions. Commissioner Don Jones has also had a guest opinion published raising many of the issues.

Giving contour to the discussion was not only issues they'd raised on the opinion page but the findings of the organizational review, performed by Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group.

The report highlighted best practices among publicly-owned event venues and found that MetraPark needed more focus on preventive maintenance and developing clearly defined and written policies and procedures.

"There should be a single, current, authoritative source of guidance and information that management can use when making decisions or enforcing policy," the report said.

"Throughout the interview process, a recurring theme was there are few, if any written policies and procedures, including checklists, for MetraPark operations," the report continued. "It was described to us during the interviews that information was 'between the ears.' As several key long-term employees at MetraPark are nearing retirement age there is an inherent risk of losing information on how job functions are performed."

The report also dinged commissioners for stepping in to take over tasks at MetraPark, something which both Pitman and Jones have repeatedly done.

"The county commission has an obligation to strive to ensure the success of MetraPark and at times has taken it upon themselves to perform tasks at the venue to correct issues and/or personally direct employees to perform work," the report stated.

"While well-intentioned, this can put employees in a difficult position of prioritizing assigned work versus the immediate needs of a commissioner. The remedy to this requires the complex’s senior management and the commissioners develop a policy, and adhere to the process developed in the policy, that prioritizes and communicates, in a timely fashion, how issues are addressed," the report said.

In terms of the Metra's organizational structure, the report recommended the venue's finance director should report to the general manager.

"The fact that the top finance person at MetraPark reports to the county director of finance and not the MetraPark general manager is atypical of the organizational structure," the report stated. "We support the proposed (organizational) chart that shows the comptroller reporting to the GM."

As commissioners talked Thursday about the report, they agreed with many of its findings and settled on the possibility of using Venue Solutions Group to review the proposals coming from the two private groups looking to take over management at Metra.

They also agreed to possibly using Venue Solutions Group to assist in the potential contract negotiations with whichever group the county selects to take over MetraPark management, should discussions get that far.

The three commissioners will formally vote on the move at their meeting on Tuesday.

Contract negotiations have been a notable issue for Ostlund.

Oak View Group, a Los Angeles-based venue management and event programming company, is one of the companies working with the county to put together a qualifications package for managing MetraPark.

Last year, the county signed a five-year contract with OVG to book shows for MetraPark and Ostlund believes the county ended up with a raw deal — something for which he's partly to blame, he said.

"They outsmarted us from the get-go," he said. "We need professional assistance."

Frustrations over the process of seeking information on switching management at MetraPark to a private company have chafed the three commissioners since the summer. Adding pressure to the discussion is a master plan process the county started two years ago that will dictate how Metra operates and looks for the next 50 years.

Ostlund has repeatedly asked that Jones and Pitman identify what they're hoping private management will change or improve at MetraPark, arguing that the two have never defined what the problems are.

Jones responded that the whole process of asking private management companies what they would do with MetraPark is in part an attempt to answer those questions.

"What are our goals?" Ostlund asked.

"You keep asking the same questions," Jones said, expressing exasperation. "If we can't get the answers ... we won't sign the contract."

Ostlund had expressed concern that local community groups and nonprofits like 4-H clubs and the Toys For Tots organization would be squeezed out by a private management group because they don't bring in revenue.

"We will not sign an agreement that kicks all those guys out," Jones said.

