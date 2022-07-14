Commissioners hope numbers can clear up debate over next step for MetraPark

Yellowstone County commissioners want to see the numbers.

In fact, at the commissioners' discussion meeting on Thursday, Commissioner John Ostlund presented a host of questions that he believes county leaders need to answer as they seek proposals from private groups wanting to take over management at MetraPark.

First among those questions, he said, was taking a good look at the financials of other public facilities under private management and at the numbers submitted earlier this year to Yellowstone County by the two companies interested in Metra, OVG and ASM Global.

"I want to the board (of commissioners)...to set the criteria for what we expect," Ostlund said.

Part of Ostlund's comments was a response to Commissioner Don Jones and the Billings Chamber of Commerce, which has suggested that the fairgrounds in Nampa, Idaho, run by OVG, are self-sustaining. Metra, by contrast, costs the county roughly $2.5 million to run.

Nampa's fairgrounds are not self-sustaining, Kevan Bryan, the county's finance director, told commissioners.

Bryan was quick to add that he wasn't suggesting that the grounds were poorly run or that they haven't improved upon how those fairgrounds were run in the past.

He was making the point that understanding the numbers supplied by these facilities is important so commissioners here can move forward with correct assumptions in their request for private management proposals.

"Our only goal is to give the board the clearest possible view in order to fashion the best RFP they can, and ultimately make the best decision possible for Yellowstone County," Bryan said.

Jones agreed that the county needs accurate and up-to-date financial information, and he agreed that the questions posed by Ostlund need to be answered as they move through the process.

He then added that Ostlund has consistently asked that his set of questions be answered and pointed out that some of them had been addressed in previous requests for information from OVG and ASM Global.

"I think we've gotten a pretty good feel," Jones said.

He then wondered if this really wasn't a "delay tactic" used by Ostlund to draw out the county's RFP process. Ostlund has opposed the process Jones and Commissioner Denis Pitman have used to pursue MetraPark management privatization.

Ostlund took exception to Jones' suggestion and said, "I'm trying to be thorough."

Pitman, who joined the meeting remotely, said many of these details will be worked out as the county gets answers back with its requests and begins to meet with either OVG or ASM Global.

"As we see the proposals and negotiate (them), that's how we move forward," he said.

The speed with which Jones and Pitman have pursued the privatization question and the deliberate manner in which they've worked to push it along has been a point of debate and bitter contention.

Pitman lost the primary election for his seat on the commission last month to challenger Mark Morse, who said the Metra debate and efforts to keep that debate transparent are what led to his win.

Earlier this month, Pitman announced plans to run as a write-in candidate in November's election.