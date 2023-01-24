Commissioners tap Billings businesswoman for Legislature seat

Yellowstone County commissioners have selected a new representative to fill the seat for House District 50 in central Billings.

The seat was left vacant last week after Republican Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announced her resignation, citing her mental health and the at-times punishing environment of the legislative session.

In her place, commissioners appointed Naarah N. Hastings, a Billings businesswoman, who owns Proof Donuts with her husband, and a competitive Brazilian Jiu Jitso fighter. This will be her first time serving in office in Montana.

Hastings' name, along with Billings attorney Anthony Nicastro and former commissioner Denis Pitman, were submitted to commissioners last week by the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee.

Pitman is one month off the county commission; he lost his seat last year to challenger Mark Morse, who along with commissioners John Ostlund and Don Jones, voted to have Hastings fill the seat for House District 50.

Morse, Ostlund and Jones heard from the three candidates at their meeting on Monday, where they then selected Hastings. She will complete Stromswold term in office and serve through the end of the current legislative session, which ends in April.