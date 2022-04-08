Commissioners unfazed by Yellowstone County's chart topping recreational pot sales

Yellowstone County has sold a lot of recreational marijuana. In fact, since it went on sale in January, the county has sold the most in the state.

The Lee Montana State Bureau reported on Wednesday that Yellowstone County has had the highest sales statewide for combined cannabis and medical sales, and that in March alone the county accounted for $4.5 million of the $25.7 million total in statewide sales, about 18%.

The apparent popularity and revenue source of recreational marijuana isn't lost on county leaders, but it doesn't move them either.

Yellowstone County commissioners voted in December to take the question of whether to allow recreational marijuana businesses to operate within the county back to voters on the primary election ballot June 7, a decision they still stand behind.

"I will allow the citizens to weigh in with their vote," said county commissioner John Ostlund.

"It's a positive way to get a final answer," added county commissioner Denis Pitman.

The question of lost tax revenue should voters reject recreational pot sales in June isn't really an issue for the commissioners; the money the county receives is fractional, Pitman said.

"We don't know how that ends up looking," he said of the tax revenue.

Voters in November approved a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sold in the county, which will be the only direct money the county will see from those sales. Of that 3%, the county is required to funnel roughly 40% to Billings, Laurel and Broadview, the county's incorporated communities.

In hard numbers, Yellowstone County's 3% of the $4.5 million in recreational marijuana sold in March comes to $135,000. Once the municipalities' 40% is removed, the county is left with $54,000.

More of a concern to the commissioners is finding their comfort with what residents want.

While Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana, the margin in Yellowstone County was more narrow — 50.7% to 49.3% in favor, a difference of roughly 1,100 votes.

That narrow margin has been a point of contention ever since, with opponents to recreational marijuana arguing that county residents didn't really know what they were voting for.

The state law that formalized the marijuana voter initiative gave communities the authority to return to their voters once to ask whether to keep marijuana sales or ban them.

In August the commissioners narrowly decided to let legalized pot sales state stand and not return to voters. And then in November they had a change of heart.

Billings officials went to voters in November to ask whether recreational marijuana storefronts should be allowed within city limits. Voters rejected storefronts by a healthy margin, with 55% favoring of the ban.

At the same time, voters approved the 3% recreational marijuana sales tax, something that left Pitman scratching his head.

"Did they just want sales in the county," he asked.

So in December, county commissioners decided they would take the question to county voters, sensing that maybe the mood had changed.

Commissioners now see June's vote as the definitive answer as to what county residents want.

"It'll certainly provide clarity," Pitman said. "Either way it shows us what direction we're headed."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.