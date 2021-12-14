Commissioners vote to send recreational pot question back to voters

Yellowstone County residents will get another vote on recreational marijuana.

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to take the question of whether to allow recreational marijuana business to operate within the county back to voters in June.

Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana; in Yellowstone County the vote was more narrow, 50.7% to 49.3% in favor, a difference of roughly 1,100 votes.

Commissioners pointed to recent elections in November as evidence that the will of voters in the county has changed.

Billings officials went to voters in November to ask whether recreational marijuana storefronts should be allowed within the city. Voters rejected storefronts by healthy margin, with 55% favoring of the ban.

City voters also approved a new $7.1 million public safety mill levy to support increases in the city's police and fire departments, and to expand services in municipal court as Billings works to tackle increasing crime rates.

Those election results are evidence that county voters are more informed on recreational marijuana, commissioners said.

"I believe the voters have been better educated and I'm going to vote in favor of this," said Commissioner John Ostlund.

Love 2 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.