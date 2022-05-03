Committee evaluating MetraPark recommending management proposals

The committee evaluating qualifications for the two private companies interested in taking over management of MetraPark announced its findings on Monday.

"The committee members unanimously agreed and will be recommending, should the Board (of Yellowstone County Commissioners) wish to proceed, that it engage in possible agreement negotiations with ASM Global," said Kevan Bryant, the county's director of finance and budget.

The committee made its decision Friday and its announcement Monday afternoon during the commissioners discussion meeting was the first time county officials heard the decision.

It's a complicated pick for the county. ASM was competing with OVG, another L.A.-based events and venue management company, for the county's pick. Last year, OVG signed a five-year contract with the county to book shows for MetraPark.

With the announcement, Bryant followed up with his recommendations as finance director.

"My recommendation is to set aside the private management option for a period of three years and utilize Venue Solutions Group for nationwide recruiting services for senior management positions (at Metra) now vacant and add management consulting services over the coming year to really give public management its last best shake," Bryant told commissioners.

Bryant explained in his statement that placing Metra under a booking agreement from one company and a management agreement from another would "significantly diminish the county’s ability to substantially benefit over the next four years."

The announcement caught commissioners off guard.

"You went well beyond the scope of what you were supposed to present," Commissioner Don Jones told Bryant.

He argued that until the county talks actual numbers and scenarios with the two companies it couldn't know what the best path forward would be.

"There's some other alternatives we need to look at," he said.

Frustrations over the process of seeking information about switching management at MetraPark have chafed the three commissioners since the summer and erupted into the public conversation in November.

Jones placed the issue on the agenda of an early November commissioners meeting, catching many in the community by surprise. Jones was seeking to go out to bid with management companies as a way to explore whether it would be a good fit for MetraPark.

Jones first struck on the idea of investigating privatized management earlier in the fall after visiting with officials in Casper, Wyoming, and Nampa, Idaho, two communities that have a publicly-owned and privately-run arena or events center. Both are operated by OVG.

Eventually, Jones' proposal to go out to bid was rolled back into a formal request for qualifications and information, which is what ASM and OVG submitted to the county at the end of March.

Commissioner John Ostlund has argued since November that the county should first seek out a third party, one with no financial stake in how Metra is managed, to evaluate the pros and cons of both public and private management of the facility before moving forward.

Jones and Commissioner Denis Pitman have repeatedly shot down the idea, arguing that all that information can be learned through the request for qualifications and information process. Eventually commissioners agreed to bring in Venue Solutions Group to help evaluate the proposals from OVG and ASM.

Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group specializes in studying and evaluating the operations and procedures of event space; the group performed a study of Metra earlier this year.

Among other things, Venue Solutions Group's report dinged Metra for lack of preventive maintenance and having no clearly defined and written policies and procedures. Metra has since created a policies and procedures manual.

Venue Solutions Group was also part of the county's committee evaluating the qualifications submitted by ASM and OVG.

In all, the committee studied more than 300 pages of documents from the two companies and followed up with an additional 60 clarifying questions. They evaluated and scored the proposals along with the additional information.

"Let me say on behalf of the committee that both presentations were solid, and both firms are well experienced in what they do," Bryant said. "The results were clear as well."

In end, ASM was the more qualified company for Yellowstone County, he said.

