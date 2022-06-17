Communities rally to support flood-impacted towns across southern Montana

Earlier this week, as Columbus was bracing for the Yellowstone River to crest, a pair of older men were working quickly to carry sandbags across the road to their property and set up a flood barrier.

It was slow going, said Melanie Koassan, a volunteer from Columbus who's helping lead relief efforts for Stillwater County.

Someone saw the men struggling with the sandbags and asked if they needed help. The two men requested a few more hands and within the hour 30 people had arrived, helping the two men build a 4-foot wall that was three sandbags deep around their house.

"I can't tell you how wonderful Columbus and Stillwater County (residents) have been," Koassan said. "The volunteer response has been incredible."

For those who want to help, opportunities are abundant.

United Way of Yellowstone County has partnered with JustServe, the localized service and volunteering network for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to help direct materials and volunteers to relief efforts in Stillwater, Carbon, Park and Gallatin counties.

Those wanting to volunteer or donate can visit either the United Way or JustServe website to find out where help is needed and sign up.

Stockman Bank set up the Montana Flood Relief Fund on Thursday and seeded it with $10,000. The bank will then match every donation it receives up to $15,000.

"I have not seen widespread flooding like this in my lifetime," Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank, said in a statement. "The damage is devastating and we want to do what we can to help our fellow Montanans recover and rebuild."

The Greater Gallatin United Way is directing volunteer efforts for the Gallatin region, including Livingston and Gardiner, and has set up the SW Montana Flood Relief Fund to collect donations. People can donate through the fund's mobile app or by texting "Flood22" to 41444.

In Carbon County, the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation is taking donations at its website, rlacf.org for the Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund and Red Lodge Fire Rescue. Those donations will "support efforts to manage the flooding, affected individual and family emergency needs, and future recovery efforts."

Also taking donations is the Bank of Red Lodge, which is matching donations up to $25,000.

Needs are dramatic in Red Lodge and throughout the smaller communities in Carbon County. Likewise Gardiner, where the highway to Yellowstone National Park was washed away, has become a dead end at the top of Paradise Valley.

Both communities have vowed to reopen and have called on tourists to visit this summer.

Residents in Stillwater County worry they might be forgotten.

Up the Stillwater River from Columbus are the small mountain communities of Absarokee, Roscoe, Fishtail and Nye. Further down the valley is Reed Point, which was also hard hit.

"Roscoe is our biggest hurt," said Jamie Locke, an Absarokee resident and local coordinator for JustServe. "Roscoe has not gotten much outside help."

Coordinators are hopeful that will change as volunteers are organized and marshaled to work. Already Koassan has seen an outpouring.

The Rockin' J gas station in Absarokee has donated 1,000 gallons of red dye diesel to help in the cleanup and rebuilding efforts. Stillwater Lumber has donated pallets of water and Sam's Place Casino has been donating food.

In fact, volunteers will gather on Saturday to pack up sack lunches for first responders, volunteers and residents displaced by the flooding with the food donated by Sam's.

Individual residents from as far away as Helena have shown up with donations.

"We've had people from all over the state," Koassan said.

Those wishing to donate goods can drop them off at the Stillwater County Pavilion at 328 E. 5th Ave. N., in Columbus. Koassan asks that those who plan to deliver goods call her first at 406-426-0079 to ensure someone will be there to receive the delivery.

The Columbus Community Foundation Fund has been set up at Yellowstone Bank and Project Hope in Columbus, which is also taking donations, has clothing, diapers, pet food, toiletries and food for little or no money, Koassan said.

"I think we'll get the help we need," she said.

