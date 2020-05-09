Community bids farewell to beloved Billings brewery dog

Shea had the luck of the Irish. In her 14 years roaming the Billings community, the beloved border collie would traverse from her West End home off 32nd West through some of the city’s busiest streets and end up north of downtown, and then back again.
“She’s got some miles on her,” said Mike “Stompy” Silbernagel, who received Shea as a Valentine’s Day gift from his wife. The pooch left her mark on plenty of hearts along the way, was a regular at many area pubs, and enjoyed live music when she was allowed in.
On April 30, Shea passed away in her home, aided by Dr. Jean Albright.
Shea was energetic and charismatic, and she loved people. She was a mix of red border collie from Montana with an Irish border collie — both bred to herd sheep. She loved chasing plastic bottle caps that brewery patrons would kick around for her — a clever solution Silbernagel came up with to keep her entertained and avoid the hazards of throwing balls in breweries.
Shea was also quite the avid runner, keeping up with Silbernagel alongside his bicycle. He trained her to obey traffic lights, wait for crosswalk signals, and observe traffic. Still, the first few times Shea went on a walkabout, “it scared the crap out of me,” Silbernagel said. “I’m not going to lie. I was a nervous wreck.”
Those trips she took, starting when she was about 1 year old, were to visit a friend of Silbernagel’s who was deathly ill. For months, Shea would follow the bicycle route she knew and turn up at Karrie Johnson’s home. Johnson would then phone Silbernagel, who would come by at lunchtime and pick up Shea.
“She would go every day, 7.5 miles across town through the worst traffic you can imagine, for a couple months until my friend started getting better," Silbernagel described. "She’s very intuitive with people and pain.”
Shea was raised without a fence and was on leash for only about a month during training, Silbernagel said. With the exception of her voyages, the two were inseparable up to the day she died.
Their other sidekick is a puffy black Pomeranian named Little Joe, who turned 12 this year. The three became well-known in the brewery and live music scenes, and it was common to enjoy a pint while Shea and Little Joe were underfoot.
Silbernagel said he just started bringing Shea into breweries with him, and one day she hopped up next to him on a bar stool.
Marcy Baumgartner, then-manager at Yellowstone Valley Brewing, said Shea was a regular at YVB while under the original ownership. “Her favorite spot was right up at the counter on her own bar stool. She became quite well known for this little trick of hers.”
Shea would place her head on the bar top or extend her paw to the bartenders, who knew this to mean, “Treat, please.”
“She brought us many smiles and she was the subject of many photos and even a painting that hung in the brewery,” Baumgartner said.
As her body failed her, Silbernagel knew it was time to say goodbye. On Jan. 11, he held a celebration of her life at Canyon Creek Brewing, another one of her favorite watering holes, perhaps because the owner gave her “a lot” of treats.
Ron Kalvig, owner of Canyon Creek Brewing, said dogs hunt him down at the brewery. "I've always had dog treats in my pocket," he chuckled.
Kalvig allows dogs on the patio at Canyon Creek, and for Shea's going-away party, he bent the rules a bit by allowing her and her sidekick inside. Silbernagel estimated that more than 150 people came out to say goodbye.
“It was humbling and overwhelming," he said. "There were people there that I didn’t know that knew her.”
Shea was a social dog that reached celebrity status, and she seemed to genuinely love being around people. She wasn’t shy in a crowd, either. During concerts at YVB, she would weave throughout the audiences, getting plenty of pets and meeting new people.
“She’s been to more live music than a lot of people I know,” Silbernagel laughed. “Yellowstone Valley Brewing was definitely her favorite place. She loved the people, she liked the music, and she liked hanging out in a casual crowd like that.”
In places where they weren't allowed in, Silbernagel's dogs would patiently wait for him. It wasn’t unusual to see Shea and Little Joe in the alcove of the Pub Station, or hanging out in the doorway at Ten. They enjoyed the patio at Bin 119, and even waited patiently in the corner of the 1145 for their owner to finish up a game of pool.
“They just welcomed her in,” Silbernagel said. “There are places in town where she is the only dog allowed to come in.”
Silbernagel’s had nearly a dozen dogs in his lifetime, though letting them go never gets easier, he said. “It hurts every time, but you learn to know when it’s time and not make them suffer.”
When they were younger, the pair would travel about 150 miles a week around town, Silbernagel on bike and Shea running by his side.
“Shea had a really good life being free like that being able to go and do and not get in trouble, not get hit,” Silbernagel said. “That’s one thing I love about smart dogs, they cause you less worry. They can be a little bit of a pain with their independence.”
Shea quit running about a year ago, and in the last months of her life she wasn't able to go for walks. Following her going-away party in January, Shea's mobility continued to decline. Silbernagel said he waited until he found a vet who would do house calls, as during COVID-19, many veterinary clinics are restricting owners from coming in with their pets. Shea passed away in her home, with Silbernagel by her side.
"I've had some sad days," he said. "She’s been my partner for 14 years. We did everything together. It’s going to leave a hole for a while.”
