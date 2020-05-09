Community bids farewell to beloved Billings brewery dog

As her body failed her, Silbernagel knew it was time to say goodbye. On Jan. 11, he held a celebration of her life at Canyon Creek Brewing, another one of her favorite watering holes, perhaps because the owner gave her “a lot” of treats.

Ron Kalvig, owner of Canyon Creek Brewing, said dogs hunt him down at the brewery. "I've always had dog treats in my pocket," he chuckled.

Kalvig allows dogs on the patio at Canyon Creek, and for Shea's going-away party, he bent the rules a bit by allowing her and her sidekick inside. Silbernagel estimated that more than 150 people came out to say goodbye.

“It was humbling and overwhelming," he said. "There were people there that I didn’t know that knew her.”

Shea was a social dog that reached celebrity status, and she seemed to genuinely love being around people. She wasn’t shy in a crowd, either. During concerts at YVB, she would weave throughout the audiences, getting plenty of pets and meeting new people.

“She’s been to more live music than a lot of people I know,” Silbernagel laughed. “Yellowstone Valley Brewing was definitely her favorite place. She loved the people, she liked the music, and she liked hanging out in a casual crowd like that.”