Community COVID vaccination clinics continue at MetraPark and Shrine

First-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command are continuing at Cedar Hall on the MetraPark midway. Appointments for the Thursday, March 18, clinics and Friday, March 19, clinic were still available Monday afternoon, March 15, at mtreadyclinic.org.

The UHC partners plan to post appointments for the week of March 22 on mtreadyclinic.org the afternoon of March 18.

These vaccinations are provided at no charge. Clinics are staffed by Montana National Guard, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health.

The community clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents in the 1A, 1B and 1B+ priority groups, which include everyone 60 or older, health workers, first responders, people who have certain medical conditions that put them at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and Native Americans and other people of color who may be at higher risk from COVID-19.

People who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at MetraPark will get their scheduled second dose at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Avenue. All vaccines given at Cedar Hall require a second dose three weeks after the first.