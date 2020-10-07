Community Diaper Bank receives 8K diapers

In September, the group For the Blank supported Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley by volunteering and holding a month-long diaper drive that raised more than 8,000 diapers for distribution to residents of the Yellowstone Valley region.

For the Blank is a local campaign dedicated to highlighting organizations that actively create positive change and meaningful impact in Billings.

Amid the pandemic, the FPYV Community Diaper Bank increased community distribution more than 107% from January to September 2020, according to a news release from FPYV.

The FPYV Community Diaper Bank is the only affiliate of the National Diaper Bank Network in the state.

Two weekly distributions are offered at the Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley office located at 10 S. 26th St., from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-noon on Fridays. Anyone in the community who is in need of diapers is invited to receive the assistance.

