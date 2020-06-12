Community diaper drive set

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

United Way of Yellowstone County has teamed up with Family Promise to encourage companies, groups and individuals to contribute diapers, wipes and cash donations to “United Way’s Community Diaper Drive (Through),” to benefit the Community Diaper Bank.

The Community Diaper Drive (Through) will take place at the United Way office located at 2173 Overland Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on United Way’s Day of Action, Friday, June 19.

In order to maintain safe practices, groups and individuals are encouraged to pull into the open garage doors, hand their donation to waiting team members, and drive on out without having to leave their vehicle.

All sizes and brands of diapers and wipes will be accepted; however, sizes 4, 5, 6 and pull-ups are often most needed, according to a press release from organizers. Cash donations are also encouraged as Family Promise is able to purchase diapers at a deeply discounted rate from their suppliers.

In the Billings community, one in five children age 0-5 lives in poverty. The Community Diaper Drive (Through) provides support to parents with young children so they don’t have to choose between buying food and buying diapers.

United Way of Yellowstone County has set a goal of collecting 10,000 diapers, enough to supply the Community Diaper Bank for one month.

