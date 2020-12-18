Community encouraged to complete online COVID vaccine survey

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, is asking community members to help plan the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are expected to gradually become available to more Yellowstone County residents over the next several months.

In a news release, RiverStone said the vaccination of a large number of adults in the county will require careful planning and good communication. That is why RiverStone Health is conducting an online survey to help measure community interest in vaccination.

The organization wants to be sure to address community questions and concerns about COVID-19 and the vaccine to prevent that disease, according to the news release.

Answers to the survey will be anonymous, unless individuals completing the survey choose to identify themselves. All survey results will be reported as totals that don’t identify individuals.

RiverStone Health encourages all Yellowstone County residents to complete the survey.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and will be open through Friday, Jan. 15.

The survey is online at surveymonkey.com/r/66J2GKH.

The survey is also available at the RiverStone Health COVID-19 website: covid.riverstonehealth.org.