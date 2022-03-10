Community garden plots available at St. Andrew in Billings

Garden plots are available in the Community Garden at St. Andrew for new gardeners this spring. The garden is located behind St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on 24th Street West, opposite West High School, and is open to the community.

The garden is beginning its 20th year of service to the community. Approximately 55 families participate in the garden each year. In addition to the plots, the garden has one-half acre Mission Garden that produces over 4,000 pounds of fresh produce annually that is donated to those in our community who need food support. The garden also has a labyrinth walking circle that is open to the public.

The plot sizes are 8 foot by by 8 foot and gardeners may apply for up to four plots. Plots will be assigned to new gardeners based on the date of receipt of applications. A fee of $15 is asked for each plot.

Application forms are available on the church web site: standrewbillings.org. Call 656-9256 for additional information.

