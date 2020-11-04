Community invited to American Legion for Veterans Day events

To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Legion will present a 24-hour luminary display and host a breakfast in honor of veterans. The events are open to the public.

An opening ceremony and presentation of flags will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10, at the American Legion Post 4, 1540 Broadwater Ave. After the ceremony, military luminaries will be displayed through 6 p.m. Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). Prior service members, reserve units and volunteers will stand watch over the luminaries for the 24-hour period, according to a press release from the American Legion. A closing ceremony and retiring of the flags will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Also on Nov. 11, the American Legion will host a breakfast from 9-11 a.m. The meal is free for all veterans. A luminary donation jar will be available for non-military attendees.

Community members are invited to purchase a luminary to display. Two styles are available. One bears the Battlefield Cross for veterans who have died. The other bears an American eagle and an American flag to honor living veterans. Each luminary has space for the veteran’s name, branch of service and years of service.