The Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings invites students, faculty, staff, and community members to the celebration of Native American Heritage Day at noon on Friday, Sept. 27.
The celebration will include a teepee raising accompanied by flag song and honor songs for the student body. Free fry bread and mint tea will be provided for all guests in attendance.
This event is part of the larger celebration of Native American Heritage Week on campus, with other events taking place Sept. 23-27. An additional teepee raising will take place at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, followed by a NAAC Drum Dedication at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
All are invited to stop by the Native American Achievement Center and enjoy free fry bread daily throughout the week, according to a press release from MSUB.
The NAAC is located at 2630 Normal Ave.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.