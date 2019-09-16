On Tuesday, Montana State University Billings will celebrate the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Constitution Day, a nationally observed day of recognition, focuses on educating students and members of the public on their rights of citizenship and informing them about the U.S. Constitution.
The public is invited to two events during the celebration. At various locations on both MSUB campuses throughout the day, all are invited to register to vote. MSUB is partnered with the non-partisan nonprofit Forward Montana who will help attendees register. Forward Montana will also be available to help register absentee (mail) voters and update voter addresses.
At 5:30 p.m., an open discussion will be held in the SUB Beartooth room on the university campus. Montana Senator Jen Gross and Montana House Representative Daniel Zolnikov will join the Associated Students of Montana State University Billings for a community discussion and education session regarding free speech and college campuses. According to a news release from MSUB, this collegial learning space is for students, faculty, staff and community members to learn about their First Amendment rights and how they may be exercised on college campuses.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.