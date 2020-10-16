 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community invited to discuss anti-Semitism

Community invited to discuss anti-Semitism

{{featured_button_text}}

Anti-Semitism still exists throughout the world, and Billings is no exception. With that in mind, Not in Our Town Billings invites the community to join the live discussion “Overcoming Anti-Semitism in Billings,” presented via Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday.

The discussion will feature Erik Uriarte, director of religious programming at Congregation Beth Aron, who will share insights into the practices and history of the Jewish community and discuss the subtle and not-so subtle ways anti-Semitism inserts itself into media and our communities.

Erik Uriarte

Student Rabbi Erik Uriarte sets up his laptop in preparation to broadcast the Shabbat service at Congregation Beth Aaron in April. On Thursday, Uriarte will lead the online discussion "Overcoming Anti-Semitism in Billings," hosted by Not in Our Town Billings via Zoom. The public is invited to join.

Uriate is the Resident Student Rabbi at Congregation Beth Aaron. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in Jewish studies from Sonoma State University and master’s degree in Hebrew letters from Hebrew Union College. Upon completion of his coursework, he is expected to earn full ordination in May 2021.

The discussion is free to join. For details about how to access the conversation, email an RSVP by Thursday to billingsniot@gmail.com.

To learn more about NIOT Billings, go to the Not In Our Town Billings Facebook page or niotbillings.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Billings residents report missing, vandalized ballots
Local News

Billings residents report missing, vandalized ballots

Steve Tobin lives on Avenue F near Pioneer Park and was walking to his office in downtown Billings Tuesday morning when he saw what looked like a pile of trash at the base of a tree near the street.

"There was a torn up ballot," he said. "I didn't know what to do with it."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News