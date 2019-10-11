The Outdoor Adventure Leadership program at Montana State University Billings has once again partnered with Billings Parks and Recreation for the sixth annual Refresh the Rims event on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The community is invited to join MSUB students, staff and faculty taking part in this effort to improve one of Billings’ defining landmarks.
Check-in for volunteers begins at 9 a.m. at the Billings Community and Senior Center located at 360 N. 23rd St. Coffee, donuts, hot chocolate and muffins will be provided for participants. After check-in, groups will form and begin the clean-up throughout Swords Park.
Volunteers will work to restore the area by picking up trash, vacuuming up glass on trails, removing graffiti and much more, according to a news release from MSUB. Clean-up will conclude around 11:30 a.m.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.