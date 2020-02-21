Community invited to Leap Day spaghetti feed and bingo

The public is invited to South Park Senior Citizens Center’s spaghetti feed and gift card bingo on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal costs $9 for ages 9 and older, and $5 for ages 8 and younger.
Bingo for ages 18 and older will start at 1 p.m. Cards cost $10 each. Prizes include gift cards ranging from $10 to $25 will be awarded to winners, according to a press release from the center.
All money raised will go toward the center's building maintenance costs.
South Park Senior Citizens Center is located at 901 S. 30th St.
For more information, call the center at 256-6413. (After hours call Don at 254-2425.)