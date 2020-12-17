 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community invited to MRM Christmas dinner; volunteers also needed

Community invited to MRM Christmas dinner; volunteers also needed

{{featured_button_text}}
MRM Christmas dinner

Volunteers gather to pray before serving the Christmas meal at Montana Rescue Mission in 2016. This year, the public is invited to 21 S. 29th St. from noon-1 p.m. on Christmas Day for the meal. MRM also seeks volunteers to help on Dec. 24-25.

The Montana Rescue Mission invites the community to the organization’s annual Christmas dinner.

Guests of the Men’s Shelter and the Women and Children’s Shelter will be served from 11 a.m.-noon. The public is invited to the meal at 21 S. 29th St., from noon-1 p.m.

MRM also seeks volunteers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, volunteers can help with clean-up and meal prep from 1-4 p.m.

On Christmas, volunteers can help set up, serve and clean up from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Individuals may volunteer for an hour or for the entire time, according to an email from MRM. Volunteers will be required to wear a mask and sanitize their hands before their work begins.

To volunteer, call 259-3800.

Additionally, financial donations to help offset the cost of the meal may be made online at montanarescuemission.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 3232, Billings, MT 59103.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News