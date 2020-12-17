Community invited to MRM Christmas dinner; volunteers also needed

The Montana Rescue Mission invites the community to the organization’s annual Christmas dinner.
Guests of the Men’s Shelter and the Women and Children’s Shelter will be served from 11 a.m.-noon. The public is invited to the meal at 21 S. 29th St., from noon-1 p.m.
MRM also seeks volunteers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
On Christmas Eve, volunteers can help with clean-up and meal prep from 1-4 p.m.
On Christmas, volunteers can help set up, serve and clean up from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Individuals may volunteer for an hour or for the entire time, according to an email from MRM. Volunteers will be required to wear a mask and sanitize their hands before their work begins.
To volunteer, call 259-3800.
Additionally, financial donations to help offset the cost of the meal may be made online at montanarescuemission.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 3232, Billings, MT 59103.
