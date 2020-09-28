 Skip to main content
Community invited to Native American Achievement Center open house

Community invited to Native American Achievement Center open house

The Native American Achievement Center (NAAC) at Montana State University Billings will be hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members are invited to attend and will have the opportunity to meet Sunny Day Real Bird, the NAAC's new director, and Joseph McGeshick, tribal liaison.

Information about NAAC programs will be available and refreshments will be offered to attendees. The meet-and-greet will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to a press release from MSU Billings.

The NAAC is located at 2630 Normal Ave.

