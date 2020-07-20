Community invited to Ponderosa Park playground ribbon cutting ceremony

Community invited to Ponderosa Park playground ribbon cutting ceremony

Ponderosa Park playground

The public is invited to the Ponderosa Park playground ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on July 24. The new playground features state-of-the-art inclusive elements.

 Courtesy Billings Parks and Recreation Department

The public is invited to the Ponderosa Park playground ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Friday.

The playground at Ponderosa Park was replaced using Park District 1 funds and contains state-of-the-art playground elements that are fun and inclusive, according to a press release from the City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department.

In accordance with guidelines set by local health officials, the parks department encourages attendees to practice social distancing and wear masks at the event.

