St. Francis Upper School will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14.
In a press release, the school invited community members to say goodbye the old school. As a bonus, for a small donation to Mayfair 2020, people can take any item they would like (not permanently attached to the building).
The building, referred to as the “Kate Fratt School,” was built in 1917 with money from Fratt’s estate. The new parochial school boasted dirt roads and a place in front for tying up horses. Over the last 100 years, thousands of students have roamed the halls, pulled pranks on each other, made lasting friends, and learned lifelong lessons. Since modern students have different educational requirements than students from the early 1900s, the building required replacement. It was decommissioned in 2017 when the new St. Francis Catholic School was ready for occupancy.
The school building was purchased by Fagg Family Properties LLC earlier this year and the organization is opening it to all who wish to reminisce. The building is located at 215 N. 30th St.