Construction is complete on the new DCI Big Sky located at 720 St. Mary Way, and the community is invited to the open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The 17,000 square-foot facility has 40 stations and is equipped with new dialysis machines and comfortable new, heated dialysis chairs.
Treatments offered at DCI Big Sky include in-center hemodialysis, home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.
DCI Big Sky also offers chronic kidney disease education through the REACH Kidney Care program. According to a news release from the facility, the program teaches individuals how to maintain kidney function, proper nutrition, treatment options including pre-emptive transplants, and how to delay the need for dialysis.
For more information about the open house or receiving dialysis at DCI Big Sky, call 252-9270 or go to dciinc.org/big-sky.