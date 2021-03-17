Community leaders and water managers spar over annexation rates

A handful of business and community leaders in the Billings Heights are voicing concerns that development there has needlessly been slowed by inexpert water board policies.
They point specifically to what's called an annexation fee, charged by the County Water District of Billings Heights to any new development looking to build within the district.
The Heights water district is the only entity in the region that charges an annexation fee to builders tying into its water system and some developers say it has a chilling effect on commercial growth in the Heights.
David Goodridge, a commercial real estate broker, Jennifer Owen, chairwoman of the Heights Task Force and Scott Aspenlieder with Performance Engineering, have started to speak out in the community about their concerns.
Over the next decade, the Heights will become accessible from more areas than it's ever been. The Billings Bypass, which will connect the Heights to Interstate 90 and Lockwood from the northeast, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
Last fall, Billings received a $11.6 million federal grant to finish the Inner Belt Loop, a stretch of road that will connect the northwest side of the Heights to Billings' West End.
Those two road projects will open hundreds of acres of land to residential and commercial development, which has the potential to fundamentally transform the Heights and with it, the rest of the city, Goodridge said.
For that reason, he and others are advocating for more transparency and responsiveness from the water district. District board members have pushed back against open meeting regulations and efforts by the city and county to appoint members to its board.
"This should be ordinary and routine and it's not," Owen said.
It's all deeply frustrating to Wynn Pippin, chairwoman of the Heights water district board. Until recently, no one attended their board meetings and no one complained about how the board operated.
If there are builders or developers unhappy with how the water district operates or what it charges in fees, they haven't been speaking about it to the board, Pippin said.
The water district's only source of revenue is the water it sells, Pippin said. So, it needs to collect something like an annexation fee from users in order to build up its reserves for major capital improvement projects, she said.
"We don't have any other way of raising revenue," she said.
The water sold by the district is produced by the City of Billings, which has water rights to draw from the Yellowstone River. The Heights water district, which holds no water rights, has no way to produce water so it buys wholesale from the city.
The annexation fee charged by the district applies only to new construction and costs 23 center per square foot, meaning construction of a 2,000 square-foot home would carry a $460 fee. A new 10,000 square-foot business would be charged $2,300. Big box stores would see fees in the tens of thousands of dollars.
On top of the annexation fee the water district also charges a fire line fee, which is also unique to the district. The fire line fee runs from $1,743 for a three-quarter inch line to $244,018 for an 8-inch line.
For commercial development, and the size of water line it often requires, those fees can add up quickly.
"Things like that make it incredibly unattractive to build in the Heights," Aspenlieder said.
Pippin pointed to recent development in the Heights. Housing is quickly growing in the area — about 68% in the last 15 years — and national and state retail brands like McDonalds, Starbucks and Town Pump have all built new in the Heights.
"I guess I'm not sure who's been discouraged by (the fees)," she said.
Peyton Brookshire, the assistant manager of the water district, agreed.
"We've been booming," he said of the Heights.
He acknowledged that the majority of the growth is residential, but that's because it's a majority-residential corner of the city. Commercial growth in the Heights is hemmed in by geography.
"It's always going to be stagnant because you're limited by Main Street," he said.
Main Street in the Heights is almost entirely built out and off of Main Street the rest of the Heights is almost all residential, he said.
Aspenlieder and Goodridge, who regularly work with developers and have roots in the Heights, want to see the Heights grow and prosper. Their concerns have grown as they've talked with developers who have either complained about or avoided building in the Heights.
There's a reason new businesses find their way to the West End, where land is more expensive, they said. The Heights commercial development seems to be limited to gas stations and casinos, they added.
Pippin said the water district is invested in growth in the Heights.
"We have no qualms about development," she said.
To increase transparency, the board plans to bring in an engineering firm to perform a study evaluating the district's rates and fees, something the district hasn't done in nearly two decades.
"We're in the process of hiring a firm to do that," Pippin said.
The district hadn't raised its annexation rates since the early 1980s. It commissioned a capital improvement study in 2003 that pointed to $15 million in needed system improvements, $8 million of which were needed immediately, Peyton said.
The study recommended the district raise its annexation fee to help pay for some of those projects and so in 2006, the district raised its rate to 13 cents per square foot. Since then, the fee has increase by 10 cents to where it is now at 23 cents a square foot.
Last year, that translated to just over $68,000 in total annexation fees collected by the water district, Peyton said.
The coming rate fee study, the calls for more transparency, an election in May for three members of the Heights water board, and an ongoing dispute about city and county appointments to the board could have a significant impact on the water district itself and future development in the Heights.
"This is a watershed opportunity for the Heights," Owen said.