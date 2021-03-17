Community leaders and water managers spar over annexation rates

For that reason, he and others are advocating for more transparency and responsiveness from the water district. District board members have pushed back against open meeting regulations and efforts by the city and county to appoint members to its board.

"This should be ordinary and routine and it's not," Owen said.

It's all deeply frustrating to Wynn Pippin, chairwoman of the Heights water district board. Until recently, no one attended their board meetings and no one complained about how the board operated.

If there are builders or developers unhappy with how the water district operates or what it charges in fees, they haven't been speaking about it to the board, Pippin said.

The water district's only source of revenue is the water it sells, Pippin said. So, it needs to collect something like an annexation fee from users in order to build up its reserves for major capital improvement projects, she said.

"We don't have any other way of raising revenue," she said.