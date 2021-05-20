Community members collaborate to start South Side community garden

Rahim and Amber Calloway, in collaboration with Bethel Baptist Church, have created a new nonprofit named Southside Community Gardens.

Southside Community Gardens was formed with the intent of erecting a community garden on the South Side of Billings. They wish to subsidize fruits and vegetables into homes of needy families within the community. Inviting all who wish to join and to help with the planting, cultivating, and harvesting of the garden's crop.

It is the goal to gain enough recognition and support to be able to develop the plot of land intended for the use of the garden, and plant and harvest at least a small starter crop this year. If momentum and growth are slow the garden will be in full effect in 2022.

The garden will be located at Bethel Baptist Church 4119 Clevenger Ave. Bethel Baptist Church has donated the use of the land directly behind the church allowing the charitable dream to become a reality.

Southside Community Gardens has a vision of a healthier community. It is the mission to incorporate fruits and vegetables and healthy dietary options into South Side homes and families. They also hope to teach individuals the value of urban gardening and self-sustainability.