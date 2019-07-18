United Way of Yellowstone County kicks off its annual Operation Supply drive by calling on local businesses and individuals to collect and donate school supplies and hygiene products in an effort to combat the obstacles that can keep children from learning. The goal of Operation Supply is to ensure that every child is equipped to succeed in the classroom.
Donated supplies are used to stock local school pantries that are accessed throughout the year to help students in need. Buying school supplies can be difficult for families already struggling to pay their bills.
During the 2017-2018 school year, 586 students in Yellowstone County were homeless, according to a press release from the United Way, and 2,068 families with children under the age of 18 live in poverty in Yellowstone County.
Those interested in participating in Operation Supply can go to unitedwayyellowstone.org/operation-supply for more information and to see a list of needed supplies.
Donated supplies can be dropped off at the United Way office, located at 2173 Overland Ave. through Thursday, Sept. 5.