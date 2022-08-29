Community to recognize overdose awareness day

A group of health care providers and professionals alongside the families of overdose victims will recognize Overdose Awareness Day with the Rimrock Foundation and RiverStone Health Wednesday in Rose Park at 5 p.m.

In addition to speakers, there will be local providers in attendance speaking on their experiences surrounding overdoses. Rimrock in partnership with RiverStone Health will be hosting a table about how to use Narcan in the case of overdose.

"This life-saving drug reverses the effects of an overdose if given quickly," Rimrock said in a press release Monday. "We are encouraging community members to begin carrying Narcan with them and know how to spot an overdose and use Narcan."

The days events include:

5:00 pm - Food truck, Music, Vendor set up, Informational tables available

6:00 pm - Silent Auction and raffle begins

6:30 pm - Introductions and Speakers

• Kim Edinger and Carol Keenan

• Brenda Lorash, mom

• Lisa Harmon, pastor, 1st Christian Church

• Bill Morris, recovered

• Rob Garding, music

• William Janisch, Drug Intelligence Officer, Overdose Response Unit

7:30 pm - Announce raffle winners, tear down