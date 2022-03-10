Companies interested in privatizing management at Metra take a walk around the facility

The two companies seeking to take over private management at MetraPark spent Wednesday morning touring the facilities and seeing the grounds.

At one point, they even stopped and curiously looked over the new Motor Vehicles Department satellite office that Yellowstone County opened last month.

"That's interesting," said Rick Hontz, a representative with Oak View Group, a venue management and event programming company based in Los Angeles.

OVG, along with ASM Global, have both expressed interest in taking over operations at Metra. ASM, an international events and venue management company also based in L.A., came to Billings earlier this week to meet with community members and get a feel for the town.

Katherine Krohn, vice president of business development at ASM, is comfortable with multipurpose event venues like MetraPark that include fairs, trade shows, concerts and agricultural events. She explained that 99% of ASM's contracts are with public facilities like MetraPark.

"This is our sweet spot," she said.

Metra is familiar to OVG. The company visited Billings in January and met with a handful of Metra users. Last year, OVG signed a five-year contract with the county to book shows for MetraPark.

Both the contract and OVG's familiarity with Metra and Yellowstone County has been a source of friction among the county's three commissioners. Commissioner John Ostlund has said he believes the county ended up with a raw deal after the contract was negotiated with OVG — something for which he's partly to blame, he added.

In public meetings with commissioners, some community members have expressed concern with the county's exploration of privatizing management, believing OVG's involvement has given the proceedings an air of favoritism.

To help, the three commissioners voted last month to use Venue Solutions Group as an independent third party to evaluate the qualification and information packets ASM Group and OVG will submit to the county later this month.

Commissioners also agreed to have Venue Solutions Group help negotiate a contract should the county decide to privatize management at Metra.

The debate over the process of exploring privatization — and on the question of privatization itself — has been contentious and fraught with strong emotion.

Frustrations over the process of seeking information on switching management at MetraPark to a private company have chafed the three commissioners since the summer and erupted into the public conversation in November.

Commissioner Don Jones placed the issue on the agenda of an early November commissioners meeting, catching many in the community by surprise. Jones was seeking to go out to bid with management companies as a way to explore whether it would be a good fit for MetraPark.

Eventually, that was rolled back into a formal request for qualifications and information, which is what ASM and OVG are currently putting together.

Ostlund has argued since November that the county should seek out a third party first, one with no financial stake in how Metra is managed, to evaluate the pros and cons of both public and private management of the facility before moving forward.

Jones and Commissioner Denis Pitman have repeatedly shot down the idea, arguing that all that information can be learned through the request for qualifications and information process. Their compromise was to allow Venue Solutions Group to evaluate the proposals from OVG and ASM.

Adding to the discussion are the findings of an organizational review of MetraPark, performed by Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group and released last month, which found several areas in which MetraPark could make improvements.

Among other things, the report dinged Metra for lack of preventive maintenance and having no clearly defined and written policies and procedures.

During their tour Wednesday morning, Krohn and Hontz spent an hour in the First Interstate Arena, touring everything from the sky boxes above arena to the kitchen, green room and utility closets on the ground floor.

From there they walked through the Expo Center and the Montana Pavilion. Questions ranged from what system provided the Metra's point-of-sales software and equipment to liquor sales agreements, concessions and regular events.

At one point, Hontz asked about the advertising within Metra, wanting to know how much companies paid to have their logos displayed, the length of the agreements and if there was a dedicated staff member in charge of it.

"The guy that just resigned," replied assistant general manager Cody Reitz, referring to Ray Massie, Metra's previous marketing and sales director.

Massie announced his resignation last week to take a state fair job this summer in the Midwest. Part of Massie's explanation for leaving was the county's decision to explore privatizing management.

As the tour wrapped up, both Krohn and Hontz thanked the Metra staff made their way out of the arena. Their request for information and qualifications packages are due to the county by the end of the business day March 21.

