Congressional Medal of Honor Society to host training

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is offering an education workshop in Billings on August 3, featuring Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix.

Dix will participate in a Q & A session as part of a full-day educator training in Colorado Springs through the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, developed and presented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Middle and high school teachers from all subject areas, along with counselors, coaches, and administrators are invited to attend this training day. The session will provide everything they need to use the Character Development Program. Those who attend will receive all of the resources at no cost, learn techniques for using the lessons with students, and be eligible to do an additional project and receive CEU credit.

There is no cost to attend, and lunch is included.

There are elementary sessions (for K-6th grade teachers) and secondary sessions (for 6th-12th grade teachers), and all who attend sessions will receive a copy of the curriculum.

Prior registration is required. Please note that all attendees will be expected to comply with local COVID-19 protocols, including those established by the training venue. This training is sponsored by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. For more information – and to register – visit https://www.cmohs.org/training/in-person?in-person.

