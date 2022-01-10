Conoco station on Mullowney to become new bar and casino, city approves 100-acre housing development in Alkali Creek

Council members spent much of their discussion debating the height of the sign in front of the Conoco. New city code requires business signs to be no more that 20 feet tall. The current sign, which would stay, is 25 feet high.

Doucette requested the sign's current height be allowed and the zoning commission agreed, making that recommendation to council.

Council member Roy Neese argued that if the city is going to use new zoning requirements it needs to follow those requirements and asked that the sign be required to be lowered.

Nicole Cromwell, the city's code enforcement director, explained that older signs with a height that exceeds only 20% or less of the required 20-feet height be allowed to stand until the business makes major improvements.

In the end, council unanimously approved the new business with the old sign height intact. However, council required that if the gas station portion of the building go away that Doucette landscape the gas pump area according to city code requirements.