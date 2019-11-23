Several people, including juveniles, were taken to the hospital Saturday night after two crashes involving multiple cars and a head-on collision occurred on Billings’ West End.
A four-vehicle crash occurred on South 32nd Street West near Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park, while a sedan heading southbound and an SUV heading northbound collided head-on at the bottom of the hill near Billings Collision Repair, Inc. Saturday night around 5 p.m.
Billings Police Department Sgt. Ben Milam said he didn’t know if the two incidents were related.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries, including at least two juveniles, Milam said. Milam didn’t know the ages of the juveniles involved. One child was observed to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
South 32nd Street West will be closed for a few hours, Milam said.
Billings Police Department is investigating the crashes. Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were on the scene.