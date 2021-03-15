Construction begins on Highway 200 project between Jordan and Brockway

The Montana Department of Transportation is launching the first of five phases on a 37-mile reconstruction of Highway 200 between Jordan and Brockway.

The first phase, known as Little Dry Creek-East, will improve seven miles of highway between the Little Dry Creek Bridge and the Flowing Wells Rest Area. Wickens Construction will begin work on this section of the project this month and continue through the summer.

“Highway 200 experiences significant year-round traffic and was not built to accommodate the large vehicles that frequently travel through the area,” Shane Mintz, Glendive district administrator said. “These improvements will provide a safer roadway for all users and extend the life of the highway for many years.”

Updates to the highway include widening the road to add a six-foot shoulder, rumble strips on the shoulders and center line, and new signage and striping.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures, reduced speeds and minor delays while construction is completed.

Public input or questions can be submitted to Kristine Fife at kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com or the project hotline at (406) 207-4484 during business hours. Updates are also available by texting “LITTLEDRYCREEK” to 41411 For more information about the project, visit the project webpage at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/hwy200jordan/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0