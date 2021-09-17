Construction begins on I-90 between Billings and Lockwood

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is beginning construction to widen and reconstruct Interstate 90 in Billings between the North 27th Street Interchange and the Lockwood Interchange from two lanes to three.

The project also includes reconstruction of the bridges over the Yellowstone River and the Talen Energy railroad spur line. Project improvements are designed to meet safety, traffic operations, and capacity needs in the future. Other features include upgrading two irrigation crossings, lighting, signage, and on/off ramp upgrades.

Construction will be completed in phases and includes winter shutdown periods. The entire project is tentatively scheduled to be complete in 2024.

For more information, visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90yellowstone, email I90yellowstone@hdrinc.com, or call 888.926.5827. Citizens can also share input, questions, and comments with the project team via a comment form online.

