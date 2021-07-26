Construction closes 32nd Street West for 2 weeks

Beginning Tuesday, July 27, construction activity will close South 32nd Street West between King Avenue West and Gabel Road to all through traffic for two weeks.
During the time, local business and resident access north of the BBWA irrigation canal will be from King Avenue West only. Access to businesses and residences south of the canal will be from Gabel Road only.
Drivers are advised to be cautions of construction equipment and personnel and to follow the traffic control devices and any noted speed limit reductions.
