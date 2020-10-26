Construction closes Rimrock Road, weather delays S. 27th St. paving

Rimrock Road and North 27th Street is closed for the next one to two weeks while the City of Billings works on water lines in the area.

Detours are in place, and the work is separate from the 27th Street Improvements Project, according to a press release from KLJ Engineering.

Signal work on the 27th Street Improvements Project, currently underway on the south end of the street between 1st Avenue South and State Avenue, will continue to cause shoulder closures and single lane traffic in the area. Pedestrian traffic between State Avenue and the railroad tracks should also expect detours and delays.

The firm expects the new signals at First Avenue South and State Street to be fully operational later this week.

Due to poor weather conditions early this week, milling and paving on South 27th Street will be delayed. Concrete and sidewalk work will continue as weather allows.

To subscribe for direct weekly construction updates on the 27th Street Improvement project for 2020, text “27thstreet” to 47177, or email 27thstreetbillings@kljeng.com.

The construction hotline is also available to answer frequently asked questions or take a message: 1-800-239-8308. You may also visit the project website at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/27thstreetimprovements/

