Construction continues on trail to connect Zimmerman, Swords parks
Construction continues on trail to connect Zimmerman, Swords parks

Skyline Trail

TrailNet executive director Kristi Drake, left, cheers as the group gathers along with Billings City Council members to celebrate the completion of a section of the Skyline Trail along U.S. Highway 3 on Friday, July 24, 2020. The section honors the donation by R.W. Charbonneau with a plaque on one end of the section.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Construction continued Friday on a small portion of the Skyline Trail, a 3-mile paved trail to connect Swords and Zimmerman parks. 

Last summer a retired firefighter and cyclist, Richard Charbonneau, donated $60,000 to Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit that supports urban trail systems in Billings to aid in completion of the trail system.

Skyline Trail

TrailNet members watch as a crew from Askin Construction pour a cement section of the Skyline Trail along U.S. Highway 3 on Friday, July 24, 2020. The section honors the donation by R.W. Charbonneau with a plaque on one end of the section.

The funds covered about 750 feet of the 3-mile trail, and paving is complete from Zimmerman Park to Zimmerman Place, a private driveway.

On Friday, a small group gathered at the head of the trail to place a commemorative plaque for Charbonneau. 

Skyline Trail

Kevin Odenthal holds a plaque to be place on a section of the Skyline Trail along U.S. Highway 3 to honor the donation by R.W. Charbonneau.

Kristi Drake, the executive director of Billings TrailNet, thanked supporters of the project as concrete was poured in the early morning.

TrailNet is still pursuing funding to cover the cost of the Skyline Trail, which is a $3 million project. Other ongoing projects in Billings are the Marathon Loop (a 26-plus mile trail system that would connect the Rims to the Heights, to the downtown area, and the West End) and the Inner Belt Loop.

Skyline Trail

A crew from Askin Construction completes a section of the Skyline Trail along U.S. Highway 3 on Friday, July 24, 2020. The section honors the donation by R.W. Charbonneau with a plaque on one end of the section.

The Inner Belt Loop is a city project that would connect the Heights to Billings' West End, bringing Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection.

Late in 2019 Billings lost out to Missoula for a $26 million federal grant to fund the two projects.

