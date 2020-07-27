Construction continues on trail to connect Zimmerman, Swords parks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction continued Friday on a small portion of the Skyline Trail, a 3-mile paved trail to connect Swords and Zimmerman parks.

Last summer a retired firefighter and cyclist, Richard Charbonneau, donated $60,000 to Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit that supports urban trail systems in Billings to aid in completion of the trail system.

The funds covered about 750 feet of the 3-mile trail, and paving is complete from Zimmerman Park to Zimmerman Place, a private driveway.

On Friday, a small group gathered at the head of the trail to place a commemorative plaque for Charbonneau.

Kristi Drake, the executive director of Billings TrailNet, thanked supporters of the project as concrete was poured in the early morning.

TrailNet is still pursuing funding to cover the cost of the Skyline Trail, which is a $3 million project. Other ongoing projects in Billings are the Marathon Loop (a 26-plus mile trail system that would connect the Rims to the Heights, to the downtown area, and the West End) and the Inner Belt Loop.