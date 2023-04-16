The Montana Department of Transportation along with construction partner Knife River will be making improvements along I-90 from East Laurel to West Billings.

The I-90: East Laurel-West Billings project will improve I-90 from the west bridge ends of the Mossmain Interchange to the east bridge ends of the West Billings Interchange bridges over King Avenue West.

The project will include resurfacing the deteriorated roadway, the addition of roadway safety enhancements, widening the decks of the interstate bridges over South 56th Street West, resurfacing the remaining interstate bridges, and ADA compliance upgrades to the West Billings Interchange. The roadway safety enhancements for this project will include new rumble strips, guard rail, concrete median barrier, signage, and pavement markings striping throughout the project area.

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring. Project updates and more information can be found on MDT social media or at the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastlaurel/. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to i90@dowl.com or by calling the project hotline at 406-869-6393. Sign up for text alerts by texting i90 to 833-648-0322.