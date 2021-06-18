Construction to close S 32nd St. W, Elysian Road on Monday

Beginning Monday, June 21, South 32nd St W will be closed to through traffic from south of King Ave W to north of Gabel Road.

Local business and resident access will be maintained from both ends of the closure zone with flagging operations. Flagging delays should be expected during working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This road closure is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, June 22.

The work includes complete roadway re-construction as well as new storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and water main improvements.

Impacts to traffic along this corridor will be in effect through November 2021. North-south traffic routes will remain open during most of the project, with intermittent road closures to be determined. Business access will be maintained from at least one direction of travel during these closures.

A separate project will also close Elysian Road between East Lane and Interstate Ave. Impacts to traffic along this corridor will be in effect through August 2021. East-west traffic routes will be closed with local access maintained from at least one direction of travel.