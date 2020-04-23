Construction worker hit, injured in crash spree on Billings South Side

×
First responders from multiple agencies respond to a crash scene on South Billings Boulevard and Simpson Street on Thursday. The incident involved one DUI suspect in a truck that hit multiple vehicles and one construction worker in three locations.
At least one person, a construction worker, was injured in a series of crashes involving one truck Thursday evening on Billings' South Side.
A little before 6 p.m. Thursday, a Ford F150 was involved in a crash south of Blue Creek Road, according to Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz. No one was hurt, but the pickup drove away from the scene.
Heading north, the pickup was then involved in another incident near Riverfront Park, hitting a construction worker. The F150 went around a line of cars stopped at a construction site light on South Billings Boulevard and into the wrong lane heading northbound over the Yellowstone River bridge, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling.
The construction worker tried to jump out of the way but was pinned between the F150 and a flatbed trailer. His leg was injured and he was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the F150 once again did not stay at the scene and kept driving north.
The pickup was then involved in another crash, broadsiding a Blue GMC pickup that was turning right onto South Billings Boulevard from Simpson Street.
The F150 kept heading north a short distance and hit a Mazda head-on near Newman Elementary School.
Police then arrested the driver. Krivitz was unsure of the extent of injuries sustained by the occupants in the Mazda.