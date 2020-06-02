Contested Legislative primary results for Billings, Eastern Montana

Contested Legislative primary results for Billings, Eastern Montana

From the Complete coverage: 2020 Montana primary election series
{{featured_button_text}}

Results from the Montana Secretary of State's Office, with about 3% of precincts reporting statewide.

Senate District 16

Democrat

Jestin Dupree, 46

Kristofer FourStar, 32

Mike Fox, 48

Bridget Smith, 105

Senate District 26

Republican

Rodney Garcia, 934

Chris Friedel, 1,262

Senate District 28

Republican

Brad Molnar, 1,932

Tom Richmond, 1,096

House District 33

Republican

Casey Knudsen, 440

Joyce Stone, 493

House District 34

Republican

Rhonda Knudsen, 718

Tracy Schuster, 384

House District 35

Republican

Joel G. Krautter, 1,313

Brandon Ler, 1,457

House District 36

Republican

Charles J Peterson Jr.

Bob Phalen

Jason Stuart

House District 37

Republican

Frederick D. (Eric) Moore, 32

Jerry Schillinger, 40

House District 39

Republican

Geraldine Custer, 432

Amanda Scheidler, 349

House District 41

Democrat

August Scalpcane

Rynalea Whiteman Pena

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News