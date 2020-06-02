Contested Legislative primary results for Billings, Eastern Montana

Results from the Montana Secretary of State's Office, with about 3% of precincts reporting statewide.
Senate District 16
Democrat
Jestin Dupree, 46
Kristofer FourStar, 32
Mike Fox, 48
Bridget Smith, 105
Senate District 26
Republican
Rodney Garcia, 934
Chris Friedel, 1,262
Senate District 28
Republican
Brad Molnar, 1,932
Tom Richmond, 1,096
House District 33
Republican
Casey Knudsen, 440
Joyce Stone, 493
House District 34
Republican
Rhonda Knudsen, 718
Tracy Schuster, 384
House District 35
Republican
Joel G. Krautter, 1,313
Brandon Ler, 1,457
House District 36
Republican
Charles J Peterson Jr.
Bob Phalen
Jason Stuart
House District 37
Republican
Frederick D. (Eric) Moore, 32
Jerry Schillinger, 40
House District 39
Republican
Geraldine Custer, 432
Amanda Scheidler, 349
House District 41
Democrat
August Scalpcane
Rynalea Whiteman Pena
In this Series
Complete coverage: 2020 Montana primary election
-
Williams, Rosendale lead early in House primaries
-
Bullock, Daines advance in U.S. Senate race
-
All eyes on governor primary
- 9 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.