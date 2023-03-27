Despite repeated failures over a three-year period to address deficiencies in its application, a gravel pit proposed east of Shepherd finally met all of its statutory requirements and has been permitted by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

DEQ announced issuance of a permit for the 67-acre Donnes site in a Thursday press release. Riverside Contracting Inc., of Missoula, plans to extract up to 690,000 cubic yards of gravel from the acreage near the corner of Shepherd and Frey roads.

Deficient

Yet in several emails from DEQ, Riverside was repeatedly asked and failed to address issues identified at a 2019 community meeting where residents had expressed concerns.

As late as Oct. 4, 2022, a DEQ environmental science specialist said Riverside’s plan of operation still had not adequately addressed concerns regarding “protection of the shallow groundwater resources that local residents use for drinking water and domestic needs; provisions for noise and visual impacts on nearby residential areas; the interrelation of the pit hydrology to the neighboring Crooked Creek watershed; and maintaining the conveyance of irrigation water through ditches contained near and within the site or the interrelation of pit hydrology with the ditches.”

As a result, DEQ told the company the application was “not acceptable.” The letter goes on to note it is the “third notice of unacceptability identifying extensive, significant deficiencies in your application regarding the plan of operation, hydrology, and impact on adjacent and nearby landowners.”

Change

By Nov. 14, Riverside had responded to DEQ’s request for information, but in a Dec. 20 letter to the company, the state agency again said Riverside did not “fully address the deficiencies noted by DEQ” in October.

In a Feb. 22 letter from DEQ, Riverside was granted another 30 days to address the deficiencies — this after almost four years of back and forth. The agency’s unit coordinator signed the February letter to Riverside as the DEQ’s scientist, who had been overseeing the matter, had resigned to take another job.

Although the timing of the scientist’s departure and the approval of the permit seem suspect, DEQ public relations specialist Moira Davin said that was not the case.

“They (Riverside) had met all of their deficiencies, that’s why the permit was issued,” she said.

The permitting process for the Donnes open-cut mine took longer than average, Davin said, but the amount of time it takes to finalize a permit can be dictated by the gravel company. She said once deficiencies in a permit application are identified by DEQ, the company has up to a year to respond. DEQ, on the other hand, has less than a month to respond, Davin said.

With each submittal to DEQ, Riverside got a little closer before finally providing enough information to move forward with the permit, said Dan Walsh, DEQ Mining Bureau chief.

Mining

According to details contained in the permit, Riverside will dig three 20-foot deep pits over time. To conduct the work, equipment such as a crusher, pug mill and screen, an asphalt plant, loaders and haul trucks will be utilized. The company has paid a bond of more than $422,000 in accordance with state requirements.

Several Shepherd-area residents had opposed the mining, worried about its impact on residential wells and nearby Crooked Creek, a Yellowstone River tributary.

“The approved application does not address previous deficiencies identified by the DEQ, including protection of the shallow groundwater resources that local residents use for drinking water and domestic needs,” resident Kati Grove wrote in an email.

She also cited concerns about the interrelation of the gravel pit to the hydrology of nearby irrigation ditches.

“Hydrology reports included in the application indicate water levels could drop by as much as 8 feet in area wells, yet it was approved anyway," she added.

But the DEQ document stated, the operation “will not dewater or pump groundwater and therefore will not influence the groundwater levels or flow direction.” Dust control measures will also be implemented.

Slow go

Authorization of the gravel pit took so long that two new homes were constructed adjacent to the site, with their septic systems within 150 feet of the pit’s boundary, according to the permit.

Other changes on the ground also occurred. In 2020, neighbors filed a lawsuit in District Court against landowners Frank and Cindy Donnes, who own the land where the pits will be located. The lawsuit also named neighbors to the north and south of the proposed mine, according to a Yellowstone County News story. The lawsuit contended the Donneses had dug trenches to dewater their property that was flowing onto their land.

New legislation may have also played into the delayed permitting process. In 2021, House Bill 599 was enacted, despite complaints from conservation groups.

“House Bill 599 made changes to the public engagement process and removed DEQ’s authority under the Opencut Mining Act to require noise mitigation, place restrictions on hours of operation, and assess nearby water resources,” the DEQ wrote in its news release.

However, since the Donnes permit was reviewed under prior law, DEQ had conducted a water resources assessment “to review potential impacts on hydrology, which included nearby streams, ditches, wetlands, groundwater and water rights,” the agency stated.

Once the legislation was enacted, Riverside Contracting had the opportunity to have the Donnes site reviewed under the new legislation, but chose to “remain under the prior law,” DEQ said. A representative for Riverside did not return a telephone call for comment.

Elsewhere

Last year the revised law caused heartburn for some rural residents near an Arlee gravel pit. Resident Hannah Talbot told the Missoulian she was frustrated by how the new rules limited public notification and involvement in the process. The Arlee gravel pit will also be mined by Riverside Contracting.

In the last Legislature, supporters of the measure had cited the slow process of permitting, the amount of documentation required and the high demand for building materials like sand and gravel for road and construction projects as reasons for the change.

Because the Donnes site was considered under the old rules, “public comments, issues related to water, wildlife, noise, visual impacts and hours of operation were revised in the permit,” DEQ said.

“For example, if the Donnes pit temporarily operates outside of the typical hours stated in the permit (Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), temporary extended hours would have to be published in the local newspaper, and the operator would be required to provide written notification to Yellowstone County Commissioners and residents within a half-mile of the site. Additional measures would also be implemented during night operations such as lights focused downward to minimize light pollution and reverse-activated strobe lights rather than beeping to minimize noise pollution.”